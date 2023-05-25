Police Arrest Two Women With Fake Naira Notes In Delta

The Delta State Police Command has arrested two women for being in possession of fake Naira notes in Warri area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, May 25, 2023, said the suspects were arrested following a complaint by a 72-year-old trader.

READ ALSO: Indian Hemp Seller Invites Police To Arrest Customers Who Paid Him With Fake Naira Notes

“Operatives of ‘A’ division Warri on 16/5/2023, received a complaint from a 72yr old woman, that while she was selling her goods, that one Favour Aloh ‘f’ age 23yrs of tipper junction and Ginikach Nina ‘f’ age 32yrs of Onitsha in Anambra state came with some fake currencies,” the PPRO stated.

“The two suspects were immediately trailed and arrested. Investigation is ongoing,” he added.