Police Assault: Nobody Slaps Another Without Altercation, Seun Kuti Not Wrong – Sister

Motunrayo, the sister of Nigerian afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, says her brother is not wrong for assaulting a police officer.

Recall that the embattled singer is under detention at the Lagos State Police Command after turning himself in on Monday, for slapping a police officer at the third mainland bridge.

Seun’s sister, in a video shared online insisted that her brother was innocent stressing that nobody intentionally slaps another person without any altercation.

According to her everyone is currently taking sides with the police and people are angry over support for her brother.

READ ALSO: Inmates Crown Seun Kuti ‘General Overseer’, As He Leads Prayer Sessions

According to her, police brutality wasn’t new to her family, adding that they are not afraid.

She said, “I don’t know why people are annoyed that I’m supporting my brother. You, people, are supporting the police, so I should follow you and support the police or what?

“I don’t think my brother is wrong. My brother is not wrong. Nobody gets up and just slap somebody without any altercation.”