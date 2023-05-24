Police Assault: Seun Kuti Released From Prison After One Week

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti has been released on Tuesday night on bail, from the detention of the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti, Lagos.

Recall that Kuti was detained at the State Criminal, Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba, Lagos, following a court order from a Yaba Chief Magistrate Court accusing him of assaulting a police officer, an incident captured in a widely circulated video.

However, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, Kuti’s counsel, on Tuesday, provided reasons for the delayed bail of the singer.

He explained that it was not due to a court hearing failure, but rather, an “administrative approval” that was holding up the process.

Kuti’s lawyer expressed hope that his client might still regain his freedom once the bail warrant is signed by the magistrates or any authorized person by the court.

However, Fusika indicated that the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) was not ready as the police investigation team was still in possession of the case file.

Adeyinka, noted that the musician’s bail conditions had been met, while insinuating that the court’s decision for the four days remand extension would, however, be respected.

Olumide-Fusika said, “There’s no comment on the four-day extension. It’s a court decision, we’ll wait and see.

“However, Ṣeun Kuti’s bail conditions have been met from our side. But since there’s a court decision extending for four days, the presiding magistrate did not sign off until after then.”

Meanwhile, Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, had also announced on Tuesday via Twitter that the music star has been released.

His tweet read, “Just to announce that @RealSeunKuti has been released from @PoliceNG detention in Lagos. Hasta la victoria siempre!”