Police Confirm Arrest, Detention Of Seun Kuti Over Assault Of Police Officer

The Nigeria Police authorities have confirmed the arrest of popular Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti who is the son of legendary afrobeat musician, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the popular Afrobeat singer was spotted in a viral video on internet, pushing and slapping a Nigerian police officer on the Third Mainland bridge.

Following the encounter, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba ordered the arrest of the singer for further investigation.

Spokesperson of the Lagos State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the afrobeats singer, has been placed under arrest following his assault on a police officer.

Hundeyin wrote: “Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative. He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”