Police Confirm Arrest Of Suspended Adamawa REC, Yunusa

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has on Tuesday arrested the suspended Adamawa Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Recall that Yunusa had controversially declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru (Binani), winner of the gubernatorial elections during the recently concluded supplementary elections.

The Force headquarters via a statement confirmed his arrest in Abuja through the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement read: “The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) hereby confirms the arrest of Barr. Hudu Yunusa-Ari, the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), who was alleged to have announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress winner of the gubernatorial elections during the recently concluded supplementary elections following calls for his arrest and investigation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the basis of alleged impropriety in the course of supplementary gubernatorial polls in the State.

“Barrister Ari, who was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja on Tuesday May 2 2023, is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State. In addition, other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team.”

The spokesman furthered that the IGP assured that every individual involved/indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution.