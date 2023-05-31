Police Neutralize Two Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Abducted Couple In Delta

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have neutralized two suspected kidnappers during a fierce gun duel and rescued an abducted couple in Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said one AK-47 rifle, a pump-action gun and 13 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the gang.

According to the PPRO, police officers from Ovwian/Aladja Divisional Headquarters, led by the DPO, CSP Aliyu Shaba, were on a proactive patrol along DSC/Effurum road when they received a distress call that a man and his wife had been kidnapped.

“On 31/5/2023, at about 0120hrs, CSP Aliyu Shaba led operatives from Ovwian Aladja division and embarked on a confidence building proactive patrol along DSC/Effurrun road,” the statement read.

“During the patrol, the DPO received a distress call that a man and his wife (name withheld) were kidnapped and their Lexus Jeep (registration number withheld) was taken also. The DPO swiftly trailed the escape route of the suspected kidnappers and eventually intercepted the vehicle along Warri-Sapele road by Aziza junction.

“On sighting the police, the suspects opened fire on the team in a bid to escape, and the police professionally responded, neutralizing two of the suspects in the process, while the other suspects abandoned the kidnapped couple in the vehicle and escaped.

“The victims were rescued unhurt. One AK47 rifle with breach number 16869, forty-six rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, one pump action gun, and thirteen live cartridges were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, while expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the successful operation, admonished other DPO’s to sanitize their areas as well. He noted that the command under his watch will force criminals to relocate or steer clear from crime.

“The CP also advised parents and community leaders to talk to their youths/wards not to take up arms in order to make a living because they will eventually meet a disastrous end.”