Police Parade Suspected Three Car Thieves With 13 Master Keys In Ibadan

No fewer than three suspected car thieves have been paraded alongside other seven suspects in Ibadan, Oyo State.

It was gathered that Akodu Sunday, (Male) aged 53, Daramola Adegboyega, (Male) aged 50 and Kolawole Babatunde, (Male) aged 36 were on Friday paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele Ibadan.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Adewale Osifeso disclosed this while addressing journalists about their arrest, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police CP. Adebowale Williams.

He said, “On 6TH May, 2023 at about 0500hrs, three members of a criminal syndicate who specialize in removing exotic cars from where they are parked by unsuspecting members of the public went Arola Street, Apete area and removed a Toyota Corolla Car (Wine Color) with Registration Numbers LMD 237 AA from where it was parked by its owner.”

“However, as soon as the hoodlums were moving the car away from the street, the owner sighted them and quickly engaged a Commercial Driver who drove a Nissan Micra Car to give them a hot chase and in the process, the stolen Toyota Corolla Car has intercepted at Ajibode area Ibadan and the kingpin of the criminal gang who later identified himself as Akodu Sunday was apprehended and handed over to the police at Apete Division.”

“Upon interview at the Monitoring Unit, the suspect voluntarily confessed to the crime and series of similar criminal activities he had masterminded with his fleeing syndicate members.”

“Further discreet investigation later led to the arrest of the two fleeing syndicate members; Daramola Adegboyega and Kolawole Babatunde in their respective hideouts and they equally confessed to have participated in the criminal activity.”

“Investigation continues as updates would be provided accordingly, please.” He said.

However, thirteen keys were recovered from the suspects .