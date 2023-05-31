Police Sergeant Dismissed Over N98,000 Extortion

The Lagos State Police Command has announced the dismissal of Sergeant Ekpo Shimuyere from the Sogunle Division for extorting N98,000 from a young man.

The Command’s Spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed on Wednesday that Shimuyere was dismissed and disrobed by the Provost Department of the command for extorting N98,000 from a young man.

Shimuyere reportedly took the young man’s phone and used a POS operator to transfer N98,000 out of the N100,000 in the young man’s bank account. Hundeyin stated that the policeman’s actions were against the ethics of the profession.

“Police got the complaint from the victim and the officer denied the crime when he was contacted. The command placed him under detention so that he will not tamper with the evidence.

“We wrote to his bank and obtained his statement of account. We were able to trace the money to where the POS operator transferred it before transferring the money to the officer’s account.

READ ALSO: One Killed During Raid In Oyo – Police

“We followed due process to get his account. The victim was invited in the course of investigation, and he testified.

“The POS operator was also invited, and he said the officer requested him to transfer the money from the victim’s account to another one,” Hudenyi added.

Hundeyin stated that Shimuyere was put through an Orderly Room trial in accordance with the law.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, reviewed the trial and approved the punishment of dismissal from the force for the officer with Force No. 461654, attached to the Sogunle Police Division.

Hundeyin warned officers and men against corruption and emphasized that the dismissal was meant to deter others.

He also warned that the command would continue to punish police officers who engage in unprofessional conduct.