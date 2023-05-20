Popular Adult Film Actress, AfroCandy Reveals Price She’s Paying For Being A Porn Star

US-based Nigerian porn star, Judith Mazugwa popularly called AfroCandy has revealed the costly price she’s paying for being a porn star.

According to her, part of the price is the delay she’s currently experiencing in obtaining her licence as veterinarian in America.

Afrocandy made this revelation in a recent video she posted on her Instagram.

She said her plan is to retire as a veterinarian, while still plying her trade as a veteran porn star.

According to the mother of two, her journey as a porn star started when her ex-husband abandoned her alongside her two daughters to their fate in the United States.

As a result, she delved into porn business to make ends meet. The starting point for the Imo state-born porn star was when she starred in her porn movie, “Destructive instinct”, which she released in 2015. The movie was however banned from being shown in Nigeria.

Recounting her story, Afrocandy said “My husband abandoned me and two daughters to our fate in America. I had to do what I had to do to survive in America. That was when I started this porn business because I needed to pay my bills. And in this business, once you start off you can’t dump it. I can’t even do any regular job now. Several times, I tried doing regular jobs but it didn’t work out. Before I went into porn business and music, I did a course on Medical Billing and Coding in the United States. When I completed my training which collided with the time I was having marital crisis I couldn’t obtain my licence.”

AfroCandy further revealed that she went back to school last year to complete her training which, she claimed, ended early this year. But up till now, she hasn’t got her licence because the school authorities are aware that she’s a porn star.

“My plan is to end up as a veterinarian, while becoming a veteran porn star. When I finally become a veterinary doctor, nobody can stop me from working on animals. But they are wasting time to release my licence because they know that I am a porn star. That’s why I said earlier that there are some habits you cultivate that you can hardly abandon,” AfroCandy stated.