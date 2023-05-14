Popular Yoruba Actor Murphy Afolabi Is Dead

Not less than 24 hours after the news filtered out about the death of a popular Nollywood actor, Saint Obi, another popular actor of Yoruba movies, Murphy Afolabi, has died on Sunday.

According to PUNCH NEWSPAPER, the veteran actor was said to have fallen down in the bathroom at his house in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday morning, May 14, 2023.

A filmmaker and the president of the Yoruba Movies Directors Guild, Seun Olaiya, passed the sad news on a WhatsApp platform populated by filmmakers.

He was corroborated by the Managing Director of the popular movie marketing company, Corporate Pictures Nigeria Limited, Abdullahi Abdulrasaq.

Olaiya wrote, “I swear to God just before the news, I was still hailing him. This is really a rude shock to me.”

Showbiz personality and the convener of the Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, also confirmed the news saying, “It is true. He passed away after taking a fall in his bathroom at his house in Ikorodu this morning.”

Another filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, posted a picture of the late actor on Facebook and added the quote, “Rest in peace. May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss. Good night, Murphy Afolabi.”

Yet another filmmaker, Fidelis Duker, wrote, “What is really happening? I am just watching him in a movie now.”

However, some Yoruba actors were seen commenting and commiserating with the family of the deceased.

Born on May 5, 1974, Afolabi got into the movie industry in 2001. The graduate of Ire Polytechnic, Osun State, appeared in over 60 movies before his death. His film credits include ‘Ifa Olokun’, ‘Omowunmi’, ‘Jimi Bendel’, ‘Wasila Coded’, ‘Olokiki Oru’, and ‘Idera’.