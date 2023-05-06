Portable Brags As He Unveils N150m Brabus G-Wagon

Controversial Nigerian singer, Okikiola Habeeb popularly known as Portable has added a brand new Brabus G-Class to his car collection, weeks after he was released from police custody for refusing arrest.

Portable could be seen showing off his Brabus G-Class reportedly estimated to be between N150m-N280m, in a video shared on his Instagram page.

The singer was seen at the popular Unique Motors where he acquired his Range Rover Sport earlier in the year, urging his fans to buy their luxury car from the auto dealers.

Sharing photos and videos of his expensive new whip, the singer said that his God does not disappoint him and that his new addition to his garage is a product of grace.

See post below: