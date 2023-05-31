Portable Uses His G-Wagon To Distribute Food Stuffs To Children

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola better known as Portable, has again showed his generous side after taking to the street to share some food items the needy.

In a video that surfaced, the ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner and his team stormed the streets with his latest luxury car to give out the bags of food items to children.

The excited kids could be seen standing in queues to collect their bags of food from the singer’s car.

Sharing a video of the kind gesture, popular Twitter influencer, Pamilerin Adegoke commended the controversial singer for giving back to street.

He wrote: “Portable dey use Gwagon distribute indomie and Spagetti. This guy is so different. The way he gives back to the street, you have to love him.”

