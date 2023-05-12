Pre-order the vivo V27 5G or V27e and win exciting prizes with special data offers.

vivo, a global leading technology company, fast gaining ground in Nigeria, has launched the V27 series, with powerful camera capabilities above all else. The V27 5G and V27e have eye-catching colour designs, the portrait mode feature for clear, natural night portraits with great vibes and detailed spur-of-the-moment selfies for users amongst other high-performance features. These devices will undoubtedly add extra-ordinary delight as users express their creativity.

V27 5G is the complete smartphone for users looking to capture the delight in every portrait of their exciting lives. People with active lives require cameras with groundbreaking hardware as well as software specifications. The Aura Light Portrait System of V27 5G provides natural night portraits thanks to its 50 MP OIS Ultra-Sensing rear camera, studio-level soft lighting effect, and portrait-enhancing capabilities. Featuring a flagship-level Sony IMX766V sensor, and exclusive Aura Light and Portrait algorithms working in tandem, the camera lights up great portraits at night.​ With Hybrid Image Stabilization (OIS + EIS) , it can perform stabilization computations and movements up to 10,000 times per second, giving users smoother, more stable, and clearer footage. The V27 5G also gives the best selfie experience in its class, thanks to its 50 MP AF Selfie Camera.

Additionally, the Real-Time Extreme Night Vision feature available in Night mode allows users to see how bright the image is in preview mode, providing a real-time view of the brightness level of the final image.

The vivo V27 5G is now available for all Nigerian users to pre-order from 8th to 15th of May 2023. But the excitement doesn’t stop there! vivo is offering a chance for customers to win amazing prizes when they pre-order the V27 5G. Visit any vivo-authorized store and put down #20,000, to receive exciting pre-order gifts. Consumers also stand a chance to enjoy special data offers from MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9Mobile after purchase.

