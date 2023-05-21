Pregnant Woman Stabs Domestic Worker Over Unwashed Bag In Lagos

A 30-year-old woman identified as Eucheria Ndigwe, has allegedly stabbed her domestic worker, Chinasa Anemem, after discovering that she disobeyed her directives to wash a bag at their residence around Simeon Oniyimofe Street, in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

After perpetrating the crime, Eucheria reportedly abandoned Anemem, who was bleeding profusely at home.

A yet-to-be-identified neighbour, who said the woman was fond of subjecting the domestic worker to different forms of inhumane treatment, said he saw Anemem writhing in pain and engaged her.

Upon interrogation, the domestic worker, who hails from Anambra State said, “My aunt used a knife to pierce my body because I did not wash a bag.”

Angered by the development, the neighbour brought out his phone and did a video clip that showed Anemem chronicling the circumstances surrounding the attack that made her bleed profusely at her back.

In the video clip that had been trending on social media, the neighbour was heard saying that the woman’s husband had been threatening him for exposing his wife’s actions.

He said, “This is terribly bad, this occurred on May 19, 2023. It is very appalling that some of us as parents may not be able to take care of ourselves, and we will now give the children God has given us out into slavery.

“You can imagine this girl, this is not the first time, I am a concerned neighbour. It has been happening often. This girl is subjected to inhuman treatment and gross child abuse.

“She doesn’t go to school at times because she’s not able to carry out some house chores. This is what is happening here on Adaloko, no 18 Simeon Oniyimofe Street, Ojo.

“The husband of the woman who stabbed this girl and gave her a deep cut, instead of being thankful to me, threatened to deal with me. And that is why I decided to take this evidence.”

Reacting, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the woman had been arrested and transferred to the rejuvenated gender unit of the command, adding that an investigation into the case was ongoing.

He said, “The suspect has been arrested. She’s heavily pregnant and has been released to go home. She’ll be coming to the station from home.

“The case has been transferred to the rejuvenated gender unit of the command, where, in collaboration with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, she’ll get adequate medical care while the investigation continues.”

