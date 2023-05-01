Presidency Publishes 91-Page Document On Buhari’s Achievements In Eight Years

The Presidency has published a long list of the President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration’s achievements, spanning his eight years of rule, noting that he served meritoriously and in spite of criticisms, he has not left Nigeria the way he met it.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, said the 91-page document containing the achievements of the administration was a one-stop shop, adding that it was compiled by the Presidential Communications Team.

READ ALSO: Buhari Will End Tenure With Legacy Of Quality Healthcare Delivery – Lai Mohammed

According to the statement, the document titled: “Buhari’s Footprints on the Sands of Time”, is all encompassing, which attempts to answer questions of citizens who might not have been abreast with the much that had so far been recorded as achievements of the administration.

The statement said “in about four weeks, President Muhammadu Buhari touches down as the country’s Number One citizen. For 8 years, he has served, making salutary impact on nearly all sectors of the National landscape: security, economy, anti-corruption, infrastructure; rail, roads, air and sea ports, power, housing, water resources, the Oil and Gas sector, legislative matters, foreign affairs, sports, youth development, and many others.

“The Presidential Communications Team here brings a one-stop shop of achievements under the Buhari administration covering 8 years of two terms. It’s a collector’s item, an answer to the questions of those who would rather cavil, looking at a half-empty cup, rather than a half-filled one.

“Those who are objective, taking a dispassionate look at this Fact Sheet, would admit that President Buhari came, and served meritoriously. As he had promised many times, he would not be leaving Nigeria the way he met it.

“A report card of the administration? It is so and more. Welcome to view the indelible footprints of Muhammadu Buhari on the sands of time,” it said.

The achievements contained in the document highlighted those in Education and Health, Fiscal, Trade, Monetary and Investment Reforms, Support to States, Creative Industry and Sports, Niger Delta, Anti-Corruption and Transparency, Law Enforcement, and Security and Justice Reform, Diplomacy and International Relations, Bilateral Highlights, International Appointments Held By Nigerians, and Coronavirus Response.