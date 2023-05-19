Presidential Inauguration Will Hold Even With Ongoing Litigations – Transition Chairman, Boss Mustapha

The Federal Government has maintained that the May 29 inauguration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima remains inviolable.

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), stated this when he addressed a World News Conference to kick-start the inauguration activities on Thursday in Abuja.

The SGF who is also the chairman of Presidential Transition Council (PTC), revealed that the ongoing litigation at the Presidential Election Petition Court would not affect the swearing-in come May 29.

“Without any fear of contradiction, there will be inauguration on May 29.

“This is not the first time, during the election of former President Shehu Shagari there was litigation but the country went ahead with the inauguration.

“Also, during the election of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, there was litigation but we continued with the swearing-in.

READ ALSO: May 29: Over 120 Heads Of States Are Coming, Stop Wasting Your Time – Adamu Garba Tells Opposition

“It was only former President Goodluck Jonathan that did not take the route of litigation.

“So, as long as the Lord tarries there will be inauguration,” Mustapha said.

According to the PTC chairman, the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act made adequate provision on how to go about litigations arising from elections.

Speaking on attendance of Heads of Government, Mustapha said a good number of them had indicated interest in attending the inauguration.

Mustapha, however, did not mention those who had been confirmed to attend, citing security reasons.

“Diplomatic privileges will not allow us to announce the number of presidents or who is coming because of the precarious times we are in today.

“However, there is enthusiasm and eagerness to come and support Nigeria to sustain it’s democracy.

“So we have a responsibility to get it right,” he added.

Information Nigeria reports that the inauguration day will usher in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and will be the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria.