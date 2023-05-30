Presidential Tribunal Set To Hear Labour Party’s First Witness

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has resumed sitting by opening the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party with the hearing of its first witness.

According to The Nation, the tribunal on Tuesday, May 30, said it would allot three hours to hear the petition of the party and its Presidential Flagbearer, Obi.

Meanwhile, the attorney for the Labour Party, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), confirmed that only one witness was available in the courtroom for the examination, as he responded to the jurors when asked how many witnesses were available.

Obi and the Labour Party filed a petition challenging the victory of Tinubu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2023 presidential election.

The Party’s Flagbearer is challenging the legitimacy of the election results by presenting several petitions to the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Obi is asking the court to cancel the election of President Tinubu on the grounds of gross violation of electoral rules and stipulations, ranging from electoral violence to voter inducement and rigging that transpired during the presidential polls.

In the petition marked CA/PEPC/03/2023, Livy Ozoukwu, lead counsel to LP and Obi, said Tinubu “was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the time of the election”.

Recall that earlier in the pre-trial buildup, the Labour Party and Obi applied for the live telecast of proceedings during the tribunal.

However, the jurors unanimously declined and dismissed the application because it was not constitutionally binding on the court, and the consequences could not be envisaged.