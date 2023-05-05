Properties Lost As Fire Guts Alaba International Market

Fire has razed the popular Alaba International Market located in the Ojo Local Government of Lagos State destroying goods that were worth millions of naira.

It was gathered that the fire incident started on Friday morning.

According to director, of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye confirmed the incident in a statement.

However, she disclosed that the fire crew were confronted by angry mobs.

She said: “Report reaching Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service indicates shops at the popular Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos are on Fire.

“However, Fire Crew from Ojo, Sari-Iganmu and Ajegunle are being turned back by angry mobs from performing their statutory duty but presently on standby.

“The agency is consequently collaborating with Security Agents to address it.“