Protest Rocks FCT As Health Workers Threaten Strike

Health Workers on Wednesday protested in the Federal Capital Territory with a threat to embark on an indefinite strike from midnight if the Federal Government fails to meet their demands.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the part of their demands includes payment of hazard allowance, and an adjustment in the Consolidated Health Salary Structure as done with the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

The workers are also demanding an end to the discrimination in the health industry among others.

READ MORE: We’re Ready To Suspend Strike Wednesday, Says NARD

The development comes about three days after resident doctors suspended their five-day warning strike.

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) suspended its five-day nationwide warning strike following an agreement with the Federal Government.

Recall that the National President of NARD, Dr Emeka Orji, stated that the strike was called off following the promise that the association’s demands would be addressed.

Orji said work resumes Monday in all Federal and State Teaching Hospitals as well as other hospitals where resident doctors are trained.

He said: “Strike has been suspended and work resumes at 8 a.m., tomorrow (today). Progress made will be reviewed on June 2. 2023, during our general meeting where the next line of action will be decided.”