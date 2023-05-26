‘Release Nnamdi Kanu To Me Before May 29’ – Soludo Begs Buhari

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), before leaving office on 29 May.

Soludo urged President Buhari to release Kanu to him personally, adding that he could vouch that the IPOB leader would be presented in court when needed.

The Anambra Governor made the appeal in a letter titled, ‘Passionate Appeal For The Urgent Release Of Mazi’ and copied to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

The Anambra governor stated that if releasing Kanu unconditionally is untenable, he should be granted administrative bail on compassionate grounds.

Commending the Buhari government for granting amnesty to ‘repentant’ Boko Haram terrorists in the North East, Soludo said it was time to extend the same grace to Kanu.

He wrote, “In the light of the foregoing, it is my earnest prayer that Mr. President may kindly consider the immediate and unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as demanded by the United Nations Human Rights Council and the Federal High Court.

“This will be the right thing to do as a country that should extol the principles of the rule of law and be in compliance with the international law and conventions that Nigeria is a signatory to.