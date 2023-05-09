Rema Recieves Royal Welcome As He Arrives India (Video)

Nigerians Afrobeats musician, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema has arrived Mumbai, India ahead of his forthcoming performance.

Taking to his official Instagram page via his stories, a series of videos were posted showing the moment Rema arrived in the country and how he was welcomed by his hosts.

The music star, who was happy to finally be in India, was treated like royalty by its people. One video showed Rema being bombarded by photographers upon his arrival.

In another post, Rema gushed over how the love he was receiving was a huge one as he posted a video of people lined up on either side of his vehicle with colourful smoke, drums, a totem and more to celebrate him.

Rema then posted a photo showing him wearing traditional Indian headgear as he posed for the camera with one of his Indian fans. The Calm Down crooner asked fans to give him an Indian name.

Watch video below: