Reno Omokri Tackles Sanwo-Olu Over Style Of Dressing During Meeting With U.S Consul General

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri has tackled the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over his style of dressing during a visit to the residence of the United States Consul General, Sam Altman, in Lagos.

It was gathered that Sanwo-Olu took to his Twitter page to share photos of the recent visit while wearing a jacket and black shirt while the American consul also at the meeting was wearing Nigerian clothing.

Reno while reacting to the post made by the governor said, the meeting was held in Nigerian yet, the Sanwo-Olu chose to dress in Western clothing in front of the Nigerian flag.

He added that Sanwo-Olu’s style of dressing might send a wrong message to Sam Altman, stressing he is likely to invest in a country and state whose top officials have enough confidence in their county in their outfits.

He wrote: “Dear Governor @jidesanwoolu, Thank you for this update. In these photos, you are the only Nigerian. Yet, you are not wearing any Nigerian attire. But the American Consul, at whose residence you met, is wearing Nigerian clothing. What does that say about us as a country? What does that say about you?

“Do you think an Indian or Arab Governor would do the same? You are a Nigerian. The meeting was held in Nigeria. Yet, you are dressed in Western clothing. In front of a Nigerian flag. With a jacket on a black shirt. When the temperature in Lagos right now is a blazing 30°.

“Your clothing may have communicated to Mr Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, much more than your words ever did. Mr Altman is more likely to invest in a country and state whose top officials have enough confidence in their country to dress to represent it. Don’t you think so? I come in peace. Thanks again and may God bless you”