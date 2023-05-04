Reps Demand Removal Of Dead Names On INEC’s Portal

The House of Representatives has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to develop a system to delete dead voters from the voters register.

The House also urged INEC to develop a software platform where deceased families can report the demise of loved ones, to assist the commission identify such name and delete from data base.

This was sequel to a motion titled “Urgent Need for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) To Clean Up Its System of Dead and Fictitious Registered Voters”, presented at the plenary by Hon. Leke Abejide.

Abejide in his motion observed that INEC also published his late father’s name on the register: “It was glaring in the last general election as names of the dead were still displayed in the voters’ register including my deceased father who died long ago.”

“Millions of fictitious non-existence voters have their names on INEC registered due to multiple registrations by Nigerians with the intention of rigging elections, but with the advent of the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) such faceless individuals can no longer vote”.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Electoral Matters to ensure compliance with the resolution.