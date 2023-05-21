Resident Doctors Sign MoU With FG To End Warning Strike

Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government (FG) on the industrial action that began on last week.

Recall that NARD had lastweek embarked on the five-day warning strike to press their demand for improved conditions of service.

Olajide Oshundun, spokesman of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, stated on Saturday in Abuja that the MoU was signed at the office of the minister, Chris Ngige, on Friday.

According to him, the meeting of Friday directed officials of the NARD to present the outcome to members of the association in an emergency meeting to be held within 48 hours.

“This is with a view to suspending the strike,’’ he stated.

Oshundun disclosed that in the MoU reached, Ngige noted parties agreed that health is on the Residual List and not on the Concurrent List of the constitution, hence, the Federal Government cannot compel State Governments to effect payment of salaries and allowances in the health sector.

He furthered that the NMA and NARD were advised to embrace more persuasion and social dialogue at the state level.

Ngige said the Federal Ministry of Health had taken the perennial non-payment of salaries of doctors in Abia State to the National Council on Health, adding that the council had asked the State to pay the doctors on strike for several months for robust health delivery to the people.

He argued that the FG could also not compel State Governments to domesticate the Medical Residency Training Act and pay the same salaries as the federal government.

“The ministry advised NARD to reach out to states that are not paying and negotiate with them, even if the rates are lower than that of the federal government.

“The meeting also discussed the bill on the bonding of doctors for five years before licensing, sponsored by Rep. Ganiyu Johnson (APC-Lagos State).

“It was agreed that the executive arm of government could not interfere with it being a private member’s bill and not an executive bill.

“The meeting resolved to await the public hearing on the bill, where the doctors will deal with it through the NMA to ensure it does not see the light of day,’’ Oshundun stated.

At the meeting, it was recorded that the recommendations of the Federal Ministry of Health’s Brain Drain Committee on exited doctors had been forwarded to the Office of Head of Service of the Federation (OHSF) for further action.

The Minister said the OHSF was directed to engage all stakeholders on the matter by May 24 to ensure the approval of the implementation plan on or before June 5.

The plan, he added, would be transmitted to teaching hospitals and Federal Medical Centres for implementation.

On the payment of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund, Ngige disclosed that the funds had been taken care of in the 2023 budget, adding that it would begin when the operation of the budget begins.

He revealed that the budget office requested a comprehensive list of all resident doctors in federal tertiary health institutions from the Federal Ministry of Health and that the Post Graduate Medical College of Nigeria had sent the list through the Federal Ministry of Health for payment.

The meeting resolved that NARD should re-present the list of doctors omitted in the payment of Minimum Wage Consequential Adjustment to the ministry on May 22.