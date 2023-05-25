Returning Lawmakers Under EFCC’s Watch List As Buhari Rounds Up Administration

Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has got some incoming lawmakers under the anti graft agency’s watch list as President Muhammadu Buhari prepares to hand over power in four days.

Information Nigeria reports that on Wednesday, the EFFC boss presented to the President a memento of the Commission’s performance under his watch at the State House, Abuja.

Bawa was appointed by Buhari in February 2021 and was later confirmed by the Senate in the same month.

In the 10th National Assembly, multiple members elected February 25 are already entangled in corruption charges under the EFCC, while some are contesting for leadership roles.

Gabriel Suswam, a returning Senator from Benue North East district, faces 32 charges by the Federal Government, all tied to his tenure as Governor of Benue State.

He is alleged to have diverted N9.79b, including funds earmarked for police reform and a subsidy reinvestment program.

Next is Orji Uzor Kalu, a Nigerian politician and businessman who is the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District and currrntly serves as the Chief Whip of the Senate. He served as Governor of Abia State from 29 May 1999 to 29 May 2007.

Kalu was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 for N7.65 billion fraud during his first Senate term. However, the Supreme Court nullified his conviction, ordering a retrial.

The anti-graft agency alleged that he stole and mismanaged Abia State funds during his governorship.

READ ALSO: Court Threatens To Declare Fani-Kayode Wanted For ‘Forgery’

Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman of Capital Oil and Gas Limited and Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, is equally under investigation by the EFCC for allegedly receiving N43.29bn through a petroleum subsidy scheme in 2011.

A former interior minister and Senator representing Benue South senatorial zone, Abba Moro, is currently under investigation for alleged fraud connected to a disastrous Nigeria Immigration Service recruitment exercise in 2014, resulting in 20 deaths.

Moro is also under watch in a corruption trial over an alleged $2.5 million fraud.

Aliyu Wamakko, former governor of Sokoto State, is under investigation by the EFCC over alleged public fund theft and money laundering totaling N15 billion, although, Wamakko denied the allegations.

Peter Nwaoboshi, the Delta North representative, was arraigned by the EFCC for alleged N322 million fraud in 2018. Irrespective of his ongoing trial, Nwaoboshi is set to return to the Senate.