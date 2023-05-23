S/East Governors Name Second Niger Bridge After Buhari

Just few days to the final hand over ceremony to the next administration, the Second Niger Bridge has been named after President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the special assistant to the President on digital communication, Bashir Ahmed, made the announcement via his Twitter handle on Tuesday, May 23.

Ahmed said; “Ladies and gentlemen, it is official, we now have MUHAMMADU BUHARI BRIDGE.”

“The name is now being officiated. Thank God for our brand new Muhammadu Buhari Bridge. Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari.”

His tweet came shortly after confirming that President Buhari had officially commissioned the bridge for commuters to use.

However, another aide to the President on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said:

“Following consultations, the Governors of the South-East have agreed that the Second Niger Bridge shall be named the MUHAMMADU BUHARI SECOND NIGER BRIDGE.”

President Buhari is expected to commission other mega projects like the Loko – Oweto Bridge linking Nasarawa and Benue, the Ikom Bridge linking Nigeria and Cameroon, Kaduna – Kano road, Federal Secretariat, Zamfara, Federal Secretariat, Anambra, Federal Secretariat, Bayelsa and Wagon Assembly Plant, Kajola in Ogun state. This would be President Buhari’s final inauguration of projects before he and his cabinets exit office and the State House in Abuja on Monday, May 29.