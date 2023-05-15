Scores Injured As Explosion Rocks Drinking Joint In Taraba

The Taraba State Police Command has confirmed an explosion at a local drinking spot in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to The Punch, the explosion, suspected to be from an improvised explosive device, went off on Sunday around 9 pm, at Jika Drinking spot in Dorowa.

Some people were confirmed to have been injured, but there were no casualties.

An eyewitness, Peace Danjuma, who spoke to The Punch on Monday said, “Yesterday as at 9pm, we were at a local joint called Jika, drinking, when something under the chair we were seated on exploded.

“The whole place was filled with smoke while we took to our heels. We ran outside for safety but the blast broke my friend’s leg.”

The Spokesman of the State Police Command, Abdullahi Usman, who confirmed the incident, said details from the explosion were still sketchy but investigations by the anti-bomb squad were ongoing.