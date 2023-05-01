SEC Blacklists Six Unregistered E-Commerce Platforms

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has blacklisted six online trading platforms in its latest crackdown on illegal and unregistered firms claiming to offer investment and finance services or products.

In a circular made available Monday, the commission said that the blacklisted firms were not registered with it and thus unauthorised to carry out such investment services.

“The Commission’s attention has been drawn to the under listed e-commerce companies and their websites offering online trading platforms to the investing public. They are not registered by the SEC Nigeria and the financial services offered by them are also not authorised.

“The blacklisted firms include Prime Invest and Primeinv.co, FXBoxed, New Finance LLC and New Fx Limited, Axi24, Evolve Consulting LCC and Trust Fund- Mining Global Pty Limited,” part of the circular read.

The commission went on to urge members of the public to be cautious in dealing with the blacklisted firms.