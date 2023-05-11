Security Beefed Up As Atiku Storms Court For Hearing Of His Petition Against Tinubu

The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has stormed the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja to observe proceedings in the case he filed to challenge the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, who had since filed an application for live coverage of day-to-day proceedings on his petition, arrived at the courtroom on Thursday around 8:35am, accompanied by his friends and well wishes, among whom included the governorship candidate of the PDP for the forthcoming governorship in Kogi State, Senator Dino Melaye.

Recall that Atiku and his party are challenging the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as the winner of the presidential election.

Meanwhile, Pre-hearing session of the petition was scheduled to continue before Justice Haruna Tsammani-led’s five-member panel.

Atiku’s petition was initially slated for 2pm for pre-hearing session, it was gathered that it was brought down to this morning.

INFORMATION NIGERIA however gathered that security has been beefed up to prevent security breaches in view of the status of Atiku as a former Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.