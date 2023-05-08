Security Beefed Up As Presidential Election Tribunal Holds Pre-Hearing

Security has tightened up court premises in Abuja as the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal Abuja has begun the pre-hearing of the petitions challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

It was gathered that over 50 police officers have surrounded the premises as pre-hearing sessions begin ahead of the full hearing on applications challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress polled 8,794,726 votes to win the election. While Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party came second with 6,984,520 votes, and Peter Obi was third with 6,101,533 votes.

The Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party presidential flag bearers, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, have responded to the preliminary objections filed against their petitions contesting Bola Tinubu’s declaration as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, security around the court premises is almost impervious as men of the Nigerian Police Force cordoned off the road leading to the court.

From the Cause list, the unveiling of the tribunal, the first case to be adjudicated, is the Action Alliance (AA) and its Presidential Candidate in the election, Solomon David Okanigbuan notifying the tribunal of their intentions to withdraw their petition against the declaration of Tinubu as Nigeria’s President-elect after the unveiling of the tribunal.

Meanwhile, Tinubu, others listed as respondents in AA’s petition are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress APC and Hamza Al Mustapha.

Other petitions slated for the pre-hearing session are those of the Action People’s Party (APP) which has Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as three respondents.

It would be followed by that of Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) marked CA/PEPC/03/2023 with INEC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Kashim Shetima and APC as four respondents.

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) would proceed next against Tinubu.

Defendants in APM’s petition are INEC, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kashim Shetima and one Kabir Masari.

Justice Tsammani maintained the panel will do justice to the case and advised the lawyers against making sensational comments.

He also asked for their cooperation since the case is time bound and they should be wary of bringing unnecessary applications that will waste the time of the court.

In their separate responses, counsels to the President-Elect, Wole Olanikpekun, and of Atiku Abubakar, Chris Uche as well as Peter Obi’s lawyer, Livy Uzoukwu, assured the court of their full cooperation and support

He concluded that everyone will be satisfied with the verdict at the end of the case.

