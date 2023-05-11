Security Guard Murders Former Employer In Rivers (Video)

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a security guard, identified as John Danjuma, who allegedly butchered his former employer to death with a cutlass.

The deceased identified as Boma Amaomu-Jumbo, a former Director of Admin in UPTH, was killed by the suspect at her residence at Dandison close, off Amaechi Drive, in the GRA, Port Harcourt on Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

It was gathered that Danjuma was earlier arrested and is standing trial for allegedly stealing the sum of $10, 000 from the deceased.

Though he denied stealing the money, he was said to have been granted bail and the case adjourned to a later date for continuation of hearing.

In a video making the rounds online, the suspect is seen being interrogated by policemen at the State Criminal and Investigation Department in Port Harcourt.

According to the suspect, he sneaked into the residence of his former boss in the wee hours of the morning ahead of the next court hearing of the case fixed for Friday, May 12, 2023.

After finding his way into the compound, he destroyed the kitchen protector in order to gain access into the main building and hid himself there to perfect his sinister motive.

The security guard then reached for a machete he found in the kitchen and waited till it was raining then went into one of the rooms and butchered his former boss to death.

After committing the crime, he stole some of her jewellery and attempted to escape.

However, luck ran out of him, as neighbours raised alarm upon seeing blood stains all over his body as he was leaving the building.

During interrogation, Danjuma, confessed to the crime, claiming that the woman accused him of stealing her money, about $10 000.

“Me and she are having issues and this woman is prosecuting me in court and our case is coming up next tomorrow. They accuse me of stealing $10, 000. But I did not steal the money,” he said.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident and the arrest of Danjuma, said the matter was still being investigated.

“Yes, the command is aware of the incident. The suspect has been arrested and the matter has been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department,” she stated.

