Senate Approving Buhari’s Last Minute Request Without Interrogation – Shehu Sani

Former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has faulted the Nigerian Senate for hastily approving President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent requests without proper verification.

The writer who made a list of what he described as last-minute Presidential requests in a tweet on Thursday bemoaned the 9th Senate’s approval of the President’s demands without due process.

“The 9th Senate rushed to approve the last minutes Presidential request without serious interrogation;” he tweeted

“Request for $800m World Bank Loan. Request for N22.3 trillion ways and means CBN loan. Request for $556.7m ,£98.5m and N226.2 billion judgement debt. Request for refund of N22 billion to 2 ruling party states,” Sani listed.