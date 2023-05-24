Senate Okays Dabiri-Erewa’s Reappointment As NiDCOM Chair

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the reappointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

Information Nigeria reports that, President Muhammadu Buhari, weeks ago wrote to the Senate requesting the lawmakers to consider Abike Dabiri-Erewa for another term as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NiDCOM.

In a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during the week’s plenary, Buhari made the case for Dabiri-Erewa to continue her role at the helm of the Commission.

The President’s request was however given a positive response on Tuesday following the presentation of the consideration and adoption of a report by the Committee on Diaspora and Non Governmental Organizations, chaired by Senator Michael Nnachi.

According to Nnachi, the President’s nominee possessed the technical and academic qualifications to occupy the position, furthering that there was no petition against her.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of three persons as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board members.

This followed the adoption of the report by the committee on NDDC, presented by the chairman, Senator Amos Bulus.

The nominees are Benard Oboatarihieyeren Okwmagba (Delta), Patric Aisowieren (Edo) and Kyrian Chidiebere Uchegbu (Imo).