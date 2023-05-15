Seun Kuti Allegedly Apologized, Paid ₦‎12,000 To Repair Police Vehicle – Source

Popular Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti has apologised to a police officer he allegedly assaulted on the Third Mainland bridge in Lagos State on Saturday.

The musician reportedly bashed the officer’s vehicle before slapping him.

It was gathered that the officer followed Kuti to his home, where the musician apologised and gave him NGN12,000 ($29) to repair his car.

READ MORE: Police Confirm Arrest, Detention Of Seun Kuti Over Assault Of Police Officer

According to PUNCH NEWSPAPER report, “Seun Kuti was the one that bashed the officer’s vehicle, and the policeman followed him to call his attention to it, but the musician alighted from his car and slapped the policeman as seen in the trending video. However, the officer reported the incident at the Police Command in Ikeja.”

“The policeman was alone. After the altercation, he followed Seun Kuti to his home in Ikeja, and the musician apologised to the policeman and gave him ₦12,000 to repair his damaged vehicle.

“But the officer reported the incident at the Area F Police Command in Ikeja, and deposited the ₦12,000 at the counter while he gave a written statement concerning the incident.”

Seun is currently being held at the State Criminal Investigation Department, popularly known as Panti, in Yaba, Lagos State, following a visit to the FCID over the alleged assault.

The musician was accompanied by a lawyer representing Falana and Falana Chambers, the law firm of popular human rights activist, Femi Falana, SAN.