Seun Kuti Faces Backlash For Physically Assaulting Police Officer (VIDEO)

Nigerian Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, has come under fire on all social media platforms over a trending video of him physically assaulting a Nigerian police officer.

In the viral clip, Seun Kuti could be seen pushing and slapping a police officer during a confrontation at Third Mainland Bridge.

Though it is unclear what led to the confrontation, the police officer was calm while being assaulted by the singer.

The viral video has received outrage, with many Nigerians demanding sanctions against the singer.

Watch video below: