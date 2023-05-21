Several Trapped As Fuel Tanker Explodes On Lokoja-Abuja Expressway

Many have been feared dead while others were trapped as a fuel-laden tanker exploded which led to multiple accidents on Sunday morning along the Lokoja-Abuja Expressway area of Kogi State.

It was gathered that a fuel-laden tanker, exploded after it lost control and collided with vehicles from the opposite direction.

An eyewitness and others who are still trapped in the road block occasion by the accident involving the trailer and the commercial vehicles said the accident happened directly in front of the Kogi Local Government Secretariat at about 7:00 am.

According to the sources, the explosion occurred due to the impact of the collision, and the fire that emanated from the explosion razed the tanker, some vehicles alongside some people trapped in it.

Meanwhile, the state Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), while confirming the accident, Stephen Dawlung, said the crash had caused a backlog of traffic along the expressway.

He also noted that many victims were trapped in the crash, adding that officials of the commission had been drafted to the area.

Dawung revealed that the truck driver was conveying the fuel to a destination in the state when he lost control and rammed into other vehicles.

However, emergency responders including officials of the Federal Roads Safety Corps had stormed the scene to salvage the situation and commence rescue operations.