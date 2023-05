“Don’t Allow Social Media Deceive You” – Nedu Gives Marriage Advice To Singles

Nollywood actor and On Air personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel popularly known as Nedu has shared some of his beliefs on marriage.

The comedian who broke up with his wife over paternity issues, expressed confidence in the sustainability of some marriages.

Nedu while addressing singles, asked them not to be deceived by the popular saying on social media that marriage no longer works.

He gave the advice on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him.

Nedu stated this after the guest on the show, Teddy A shared the story of his love journey with his wife, Bam Bam.

He said, “This is me telling you guys that marriage works. Don’t be deceived by what you see on social media. On social media, the voice of the ones that don’t work is the loudest. The many that work, they want to keep it private because na wetin person know na e he dey spoil.”

Nedu divorced his wife last year after accusing her of infidelity and paternity fraud.