‘Shock Them Like High Tension,’ Davido Celebrates Adeleke’s Supreme Court Victory

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has celebrated the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming his uncle, Ademola Adeleke as Osun state governor.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday, affirmed Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, as the validly elected governor of the state.

The apex court, in its lead judgement delivered by Justice Emmanuel Agim, dismissed an appeal lodged against Adeleke’s election victory by the former governor of the state, Adegboyega Oyetola, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Davido while reacting to the verdict of the court, Davido mocked oppositions with a line from ‘Over Dem’ a track in his latest album, Timeless.

He tweeted, “We go dey shock them like high-tension’.