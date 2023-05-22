Sign BSc/HND Dichotomy Bill Before You Leave Office — ASUP Tells Buhari

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has again raised concerns over the lingering Bachelor’s Degree / Higher National Diploma (BSc/HND) dichotomy and asked President Muhammadu Buhari to abolish the differences before leaving office.

Information Nigeria reports that ASUP has been pushing for the bill seeking to erase ‘inequality’ between holders of first degrees from universities and diploma graduates from polytechnics in Nigeria.

It is also seeking to legislate the discrimination of polytechnic graduates from their university counterparts in employment and promotion in the workplace.

The Buhari government will vacate office this week for the incoming administration which will be inaugurated May 29

ASUP’s National President, Anderson Ezeibe, addressing newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, said it is important now that President Buhari abolish the dichotomy which has made young Nigerians not show interest in getting admitted to polytechnic in the country.

He said: “We are urging President Buhari to go ahead and sign that bill into law. That is another way of saving this sector. As we speak, the Roman figures are dropping significantly so because the sector is losing its attraction to young people.

“So we expect him to sign this bill. Other stakeholders in the sector have also been calling for him to do so. It will be an enduring legacy if Mr President succeeds in doing this before he leaves office.”

The Senator Ayo Akinyelure-led legislation piece, has since passed the third reading on the floor of the Senate at plenary.

Chairman of the Joint Committee, Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central), on the bill had said, “The enactment of the bill to abolish and prohibit discrimination between First Degrees and Higher National Diploma for the purpose of employment in Nigeria will no doubt freeholders of HND from stagnation and ensure balanced treatment with their counterparts from other higher tertiary institutions in Nigeria.”