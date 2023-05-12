Simi To Join Alicia Keys On ‘Keys To The Summer’ Tour

Nigerian singer, Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has announced that she will be featured in the American Grammy-winning star Alicia Keys’ summer tour.

The Duduke crooner took to social media to inform her fans and followers as they celebrated this international recognition.

Alica Keys’ summer tour, dubbed ‘Keys to the Summer,’ will be happening across North America with a run of 23 dates that will kick off on June 28, 2023.

The event is set to feature two West African female artists, Simi from Nigeria and the upcoming Cameroonian artist Labianca.

Libianca will join Keys from June 28 in Ft. Lauderdale through July 21 in St. Louis, while Simi will open starting July 23 in New Orleans and tour through the final date on August 2 in Los Angeles.

Taking to her social media pages, Simi shared the tour flyer and captioned it; “Grateful to be joining Alicia Keys on her KEYS TO THE SUMMER TOUR 2023 on select dates. Tickets are on sale now! Can’t wait to see you, #SimiArmy.”

See post below: