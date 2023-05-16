“Some Nattering Nitwits Are Still Stuck In The Past” – Keyamo Mocks Oppositions As Tinubu Meets Kwankwaso

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has commended former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso for meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in Paris.

INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that Kwankwaso, who contested for the 2023 presidency via the party of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and secured a victory in Kano State, a stronghold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), held a meeting with Tinubu on Tuesday, signaling a desire for unity and collaboration.

It was gathered that during their meeting, Tinubu reportedly emphasized the importance of reaching out to political associates and fostering a spirit of cooperation among them.

However, the President-elect and Kwankwaso agreed to continue their discussions in subsequent meetings.

Keyamo while reacting to the development, said in a post via Twitter on Tuesday that Kwankwaso is among the real patriots looking forward to collaborating with Tinubu’s administration for nation-building.

According to him, the former Governor of Kano State may already be forging alliances with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 election.

He wrote: “Whilst real patriots are already looking forward to collaborating for nation-building and MAY already be forging alliances ahead of 2027, some nattering nitwits are still stuck in the past, throwing tantrums here and there and will continue to do so till 2027, to the extent that when they are defeated again they will start looking for fake results inside IREV”