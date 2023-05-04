Son Stabs Mother To Death In Kano Over Disagreement

A Teenager identified as Iro Kwarangwal of Karshen Kwalta, Rimin Kebe, in Kano state on Wednesday evening, allegedly stabbed his biological mother, Jummai to death over disagreement.

According to an eyewitness identified as Muhammad Abdu, who claimed to be neighbor to the deceased told said that the incident occurred yesterday around 5:30PM.

Malam Abdu said “I was standing outside my house when I suddenly heard screaming from the deceased’s resident.”

He revealed that upon rushing in for possible help “we found the deceased who was stabbed severally with a knife screaming for help.”

Abdu also added that the suspect fled the scene shortly after he allegedly committed the crime against his mother.

The witness further said the deceased was later carried to hospital in Tricycle with the blood all over her body and was pronounced dead on reaching hospital.

“We’re on our way to the cemetery now for burial, May Allah forgive her and admit her in paradise,” the witness prayed.

Meanwhile the state Police Spokesperson SP Abdullahi Haruna confirmed the incident and promised to furnish our Reporter with the details as soon as he get the details.