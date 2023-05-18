Sowore Raises Alarm Over Police Secret Trial Of Seun Kuti Over Assault On Officer

Human right activist and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), during the recently concluded presidential election, Omoyele Sowore has accused the Nigerian police of holding a secret trial for Seun Kuti.

Sowore who made this known in a tweet on Thursday morning, noted that: “@policeng secretly took Seun Kuti before the Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Adeola Olatunbosun today without informing his lawyers. The Magistrate reportedly granted police request to extend their investigation time for four more days.

“The reason was to ensure @RealSeunKuti is prevented from resuming his #GETTHESAX Summer Tour which was billed to start on May 20, 2023 in Calvia, Spain. This was never about getting justice but to exact maximum revenge. #Revolutionnow.” Sowore said.

Meanwhile, counsel to Kuti, Olumide Adeyinka-Fusika (SAN), has revealed that he is unaware of the seizure of his client’s gun license by the police.

It was gathered that Adeyinka-Fusika told The newsmen that the seizure of Kuti’s gun license has no connection or relation with assaulting a police officer.

Recall that the musician had over the weekend attacked a police officer because he allegedly threaten to kill him and his family members.

Kuti on Monday turned himself into the police for investigation, after which he was detained.

However, on Tuesday, a Lagos State Magistrates’Court in Yaba granted an order for him to remain in police custody for 48, after which his bail will take effect.