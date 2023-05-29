Stage Collapses At Kano Swearing-In Ceremony (Video)

The stage housing the new Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy has collapsed during inauguration.

The stage collapsed at the swearing ceremony that took place on May 29, 2023 in Kano State.

It was gathered that the new governor, his deputy, and the acting chief judge were all on the podium when it collapses, but they were said to to be safe.

A video shows thousands of supporters crowded around the venue of the swearing when the stage collapsed.

Watch video below: