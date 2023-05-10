‘Started And Ended Tenure With Ear, Tooth Treatment In London’ — Shehu Sani Knocks Buhari

Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central lawmaker, has tackled President Muhammadu Buhari over his frequent medical trips abroad.

The former lawmaker in a Twitter post on Wednesday morning berated Buhari, saying the President began his tenure with an ear treatment in London and is ending it with a tooth treatment in London.

Sani also lamented the deplorable situation of medical facilities and workers in Nigeria despite several billions of naira spent on the sector by the government.

Information Nigeria had reported that Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina in a statement on Tuesday, said the President “will remain in London, the United Kingdom, for an additional week, based on the advice of his dentist, who has started attending to him.”

READ ALSO: If Presidential Tribunal Cases Are Taken To Sharia Court, Justice’ll Be Served By Friday – Shehu Sani

According to Adesina, the specialist wants to see President Buhari in five more days to complete a procedure that has already begun.

The President initially travelled to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III and was expected to return home early this week.

But the stay in London has now been extended for medical resons.

Reacting to the development, Sani tweeted: “The President’s tenure began with the ear treatment in London & it’s ending with the tooth treatment in London. He is leaving behind a history of Billions spent on the Villa Clinic, Strikes by health workers, impending strikes by Resident Doctors & exodus of health professionals.”