“Subsidy Removal A Bold Move, Atiku Would’ve Done Same” – Reno Omokri

Socio-political commentator and former presidential aide to Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has commended the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Information Nigeria had earlier reported Tinubu, during his inaugural speech, said the subsidy is no longer sustainable in Nigeria.

Reacting on Monday, Omokri, via Twitter, hailed President Tinubu, stating Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party would have acted same way if he emerged President

He further urged all opposition parties to be patriotic and support the subsidy removal.

“Subsidy removal of the right move. I support it. We would have done the same thing if Waziri Atiku Abubakar had been inaugurated today.

“It is a bold move, and I urge all opposition parties to be patriotic and support subsidy removal while we vigorously and zealously pursue our case to unseat President Bola Tinubu democratically,” Omokri tweeted.