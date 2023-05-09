Sudan Crisis: 126 Stranded Nigerians Arrive

No fewer than126 Nigerians stranded in Port Sudan have been evacuated home.

Recall that the ministry of foreign affairs and NIDCOM have been making successful moves as Nigerians stranded in Sudan returned back home.

However, the evacuation plane, Tarco Airline, landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 10.30am.

According to Director Media and Protocol Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Mr. Abdulrahman Balogun, the arrivals bring to 1,730, the number of Nigerians that have been evacuated from Port Sudan.

He also pointed out that it is the ninth flight since the evacuation exercise began.

He reassured families and those still in Port Sudan that the government was doing everything possible to bring them back home.

He said the government shared their pains and discomfort.