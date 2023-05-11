Supreme Court Adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s Case Until Sept. 14

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing in the suit filed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu until September 14.

Recall that the Biafra agitator had on Nov. 3, 2022, filed an appeal at the Supreme Court against the Court of Appeal’s verdict stopping his release from the DSS custody.

However, Kanu appealed against the Oct. 28, 2022 decision of the appellate court, which stayed the execution of its earlier order acquitting him of all charges and directing his release from the custody of the secret police.

READ MORE: Your Peace Negotiation Isn’t Complete With Nnamdi Kanu In Prison — Iwuanyanwu To Buhari

Prior to the hearing, Kanu’s Special Counsel had urged the Supreme Court to ensure justice in the trial of his client.

During Thursday’s proceedings, the apex court granted the application of Abubakar Malami, Attorney-General of the Federation, to file additional processes in response to Kanu’s filing, which was done on Tuesday.

The apex court said even if it proceeds to hear the appeal, there is no space within its calendar to write and deliver the verdict within the 90-day deadline.

The case was therefore adjourned to September 14.