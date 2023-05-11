Suspected Cultists Kill Three In Ondo Community

No fewer than three people have been confirmed dead in an attack by gunmen suspected to be members of a cult group in Owo LGA of Ondo.

According to residents, the attackers struck on Tuesday night and went away with the bodies of the three victims.

According to Adako Taye, secretary of the LGA, confirmed the incident that cult-related attacks were becoming recurring and rampant in the community.

“It is so unfortunate that we are seeing this killing after the killing of 41 people last year by gunmen at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

“It is true; it was a cult-related attack and in the past few days. It resumed again and reports of casualties were recorded two nights ago. Somebody was also shot and killed and I’m about to visit the parents of the young man. I am not aware if the corpse was taken away.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police command, Funmi Odunlami, said policemen were yet to track down the killers.

“The police are currently on patrol within Owo. I have spoken with the area commander and the DPO in the area, but not one of the residents is ready to report, or even assist with information,” Odunlami-Omisanya said.

“No evidence of the bodies that were shot but the police will investigate the situation to ensure that every knotty detail of the incident is brought to light.”

Also speaking on the ugly incident, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, said security operatives have been deployed to the area to curb the killings and to make necessary arrests immediately. He assured that the suspects will be arrested, adding that efforts are already on top gear by security personnel to comb the area.