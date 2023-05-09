Teenager Stabs Katsina Phone Dealer To Death

The Katsina Police Command have arrested a 17 years old secondary school boy identified as Abdulrahman Ibrahim for allegedly stabbing a man to death after he had snatched the deceased’s phone.

Ibrahim was among the 74 suspects paraded on Monday at the headquarters of the Katsina State Police Command.

Also paraded was a 20-year-old man, Buhari Dahiru, described as a serial rapist.

The police said the teenager, Ibrahim, of Kofar Sauri quarters, Katsina, was arrested on April 21, 2023, shortly after he lured a phone dealer to the Modoji area of the town “where he attacked and stabbed him with a knife on his neck.”

Ibrahim told journalists in an interview that he killed the victim “in self-defence.”

“I killed him when he wanted to kill me and wounded me in the hand,” he told journalists in the Hausa language.

The police further disclosed that Dahiru of Central quarters, Sabon Garin, Daura, was arrested after he had broken into the house of one Murtala Abdullahi also in Daura, attacked his pregnant wife with a knife and attempted to rape her.

The police added that Dahiru had before his arrest, attacked, robbed and raped two housewives also in Daura.

Dahiru did not deny the allegation during an interview with journalists.

A total of 74 suspects were paraded on Monday for various offences including being informants to bandits, dealing in hard drugs, phone snatching and prostitution.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Gambo Isah, said the suspects were arrested during recent police raids of some black spots in different parts of the state.

“The command has carried out raids in several locations within the Katsina metropolitan area, which include Sabuwar Unguwar; Gadar Nayali, Modoji, Tundun Yanlihidda’Kwabren Dorawa, Janbango, Abbatuwa, Filin Canada, Lambun Dan Lawai, Kofar Marusa, Tsalawa, Chake and Tunas (Ingawa Local Government Area), among others, and succeeded in arresting 74 suspects,” he said.